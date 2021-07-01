Holyoke Mall opening late Thursday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will be opening late Thursday.

According to the Holyoke Mall’s website, an “unforeseen circumstance” has caused the mall to delay their opening to 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It is unclear as to why the mall did not open at their regular hours.

The mall recently announced they would be returning to their normal operating hours. The mall is typically open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The Holyoke Mall also has job openings available. You can view the jobs on their website.