Holyoke Mall reducing hours starting January 2

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will reduce their operating hours after the new year.

Beginning Sunday, January 2, the mall will reduce their operating hours to 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday.

A statement from mall spokesperson Lisa Wray did not specify the exact reason for the reduced hours, other than to say they came as a result of “valued feedback and input received from both tenants and guests.”

During the holiday shopping season, the mall had been open from 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

The reduced hours are for the interior space at the mall, and Wray noted that restaurants and entertainment venues may have extended hours.

