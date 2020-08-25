Holyoke Mall reducing weekday hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Attention Holyoke Mall shoppers- the shopping center is reducing their operating hours on weekdays.

In a news release sent to 22News, Holyoke Mall spokesperson Lisa Wray wrote that effective Tuesday, the mall will be open between 11:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. on weekdays, and from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on weekends. The decision was made based on “valued feedback and input received from both tenants and guests,” Wray said.

After being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall had re-opened with reduced hours on June 8. Starting August 3, the mall’s operating hours were extended- being open from 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. on weekdays. Weekend hours have not changed since the June re-opening.

Individual stores and restaurants may maintain extended hours, while select stores at the mall may also have extended hours during the upcoming tax-free weekend. Click here for more information.

