Holyoke Mall reopens under new safety guidelines in phase two

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall reopened on Monday for on-property retail and restaurants while following safety guidelines under phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

As part of its reopening, the Holyoke Mall has implemented significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures as well as CDC recommendation everyone must follow before entering the mall.

“Our preparations over the past two months have truly put the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants and employees first,” said Aiden McGuire, Director of Corporate Communications, Pyramid Management Group. “We are excited to welcome guests back with enhancements to our safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines all visitors must follow prior to visiting the property. Together, we can all do our part to put safety first.”

The mall now has new hours of operation: Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New at the Holyoke Mall:

Guests will be greeted with a wide range of safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, all designed to make Holyoke Mall as safe as possible for its employees, tenants and guests. They include:

Everyone visiting Holyoke Mall will be required to wear a face mask, in accordance with New York State and CDC guidelines. Social Distancing: All guests will be reminded to maintain social distancing and stay 6-feet apart with visual reminders placed throughout the center, along with new one-way directional signage to avoid contact with other guests.

: Holyoke Mall has enhanced its cleaning and sanitizing of the common areas and numerous touch points, restrooms, seating areas, and food court. This includes using CDC-recommended disinfectants designated as effective against SARS-CoV-2 virus in accordance with or exceeding CDC sanitation guidelines. Proactive Touchless Disinfecting: Holyoke Mall cleaning team will be utilizing new electrostatic sprayers, leveraging the same technology used to clean hospital rooms to sanitize its center using an approved disinfectant recommended by the CDC.

Digital directories throughout the property Food court areas Elevators and escalators Throughout the common area

Several restaurants are offering curbside pick-up including Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse and The Greek Place. While Target is open for shopping, they also still offer curbside pick-up. Macy’s and Best Buy are offering curbside pick-up as well. Daily Health Screenings for Holyoke Mall employees, security, housekeeping employees and all contractors returning.

In addition, Holyoke Mall has created “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” with CDC recommendations that everyone must follow prior to entering the property. They include: