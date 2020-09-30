Holyoke Mall returns to normal hours Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is returning to their normal hours of operation for the first time since shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Friday, the mall’s hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Some stores and restaurants may have different operating hours. Guests are encouraged to view the listing of individual store and restaurant hours before visiting the mall.

“It’s time,” said Bill Rogalski, General Manager, Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. “Based on the pent-up demand we continue to see at Holyoke Mall, combined with valuable feedback we’ve received from our tenants and guests, we’re returning to our normal hours of operation while keeping the health and safety of everyone our top priority.”

For the mall directory and events visit HolyokeMall.com.