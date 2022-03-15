HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall announced an in-person job fair to be held on Thursday, May 5th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the lower level near Macy’s.

The Get Hired Job Fair enables Western Mass employers to interview and hire workers. Job seekers are able to meet with multiple industries who meet their skill level. Stores and venues inside Holyoke Mall will be present to fill open positions. Other employers expected to be at the event are MGM Springfield, Holyoke Medical Center, Springfield College, Trinity Senior Communities, and Valley Opportunity Council.

The event is sponsored by Valley Opportunity Council, a community action agency that promotes self-sufficiency in community members. The event is free for all job seekers.

For employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, Jim Geraghty, Advertising Representative for Holyoke mall can be reached at 617-840-2998 or JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com.