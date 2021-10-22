Holyoke Mall to celebrate trick or treating virtually

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will not be having a mall wide Trick or Treat event, however the mall plans to host two Halloween contents held on the mall’s social media Instagram page starting from October 20 through October 31.

According to the news release, The first, is a virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest for a chance to win a $100 Target Gift Card. Contestants can enter to win by following the directions on Holyoke Mall’s Instagram page, here, which include using the hashtag, #HolyokeMallPumpkinCarvingContest when they post a photo of their pumpkin masterpiece and tag @HolyokeMall.

“After careful consideration, Holyoke Mall has opted to host two virtual contests this year.” shared Lisa Wray, Marketing Director for Holyoke Mall. “We hope to resume our annual Halloween Trick or Treat celebration in 2022.”

For further details will be made available on the Holyoke Mall’s Halloween contests webpage.