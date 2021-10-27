Holyoke Mall updates new closing time and releases holiday hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holidays just around the corner, the Holyoke Mall released its holiday hours in advance to ensure shoppers stay safe and have plenty of time to purchase items on their holiday wish lists.

To ensure you get everything for your loved ones be sure to shop early and preferably in person as many companies will be experiencing shipping delays. Shoppers should call and confirm on specific hours at department stores, restaurants and entertainment venues as their hours may vary.

“November is the new December,” said Holyoke Mall’s Marketing Director, Lisa Wray. “Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their shopping earlier than ever and in person. Our tenants are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season.”

Upcoming Holiday Shopping Dates:

November:

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th: Closed

Black Friday, November 26th: 7a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 27th: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 28th: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, November 29th: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30th: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

December:

Monday, December 20th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21st: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22nd: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 23rd: 9 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th: Closed

Santa is coming to town

Santa will be coming back to the Holyoke Mall in late November to find out what you want for Christmas. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The Holyoke Mall’s new closing time:

Beginning November 1, the mall will close at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.