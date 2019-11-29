Holyoke Mall welcomes early Black Friday shoppers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some are still recovering from their Thanksgiving feasts, others chose to burn off some calories by shopping!

Parking spaces were few and far between at the Holyoke Mall Friday morning, as shoppers looked for the best deals and steals.

Black Friday shopping online has grown in popularity over the years, but many still choose to take on the crowds and lines. We spoke with one shopper who said they’ll only do their Black Friday in-store.

Chicopee resident Gabriel Ofray told 22News, “Even if it’s all a hassle, it’s all about family time. Black Friday, I look at it more like family time. It’s not just going big, it’s small that’s all important for me.”

If you haven’t made it out yet for Black Friday shopping, the Holyoke Mall is open until 10 p.m.