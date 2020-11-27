Holyoke Mall will not open until 6 a.m. Black Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving night usually means people will begin to line up outside of stores in preparation for Black Friday, but not this year.

The biggest shopping day of the year will be looking different due to COVID-19 guidelines. Because of the curfew in Massachusetts, the Holyoke Mall will not be opening its doors until 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Some select stores at the mall will be opening earlier starting at 5 a.m., including Best Buy and Macy’s.

One local told 22News that this year he prefers to do his Black Friday shopping online.

“I’m going to take advantage of Cyber Monday,” said Dominic Blad of Southwick. A lot of our favorite stores are already doing early black Friday sales online, so I am just going to take advantage of that and get all of our Christmas shopping done early.”

Masks and social distancing will be required to enter the Holyoke Mall.

