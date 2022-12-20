HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of killing a Holyoke teenager back in the summer has pleaded not guilty to murder and gun charges.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed 21-year-old Elijah Melendez of Holyoke was arraigned at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield Monday. Melendez is accused of killing 18 year-old Elis Vizzcarrondo.

Vizzcarrondo’s body was found in the Connecticut River in Chicopee on July 3rd with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was killed at a home on Clemente Street in Holyoke.

Melendez was arrested on July 14 and had been arraigned in Holyoke District Court before the case moved to superior court.