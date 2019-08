HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested in Holyoke for multiple charges including attempted murder and armed robbery.

State troopers and task force officers were called to a Holyoke apartment on Oak Street where they arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Bermudez.

According to State Police, officers found a glock handgun that was reported stolen back in May.

They also found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and heroin in the apartment.