Holyoke man convicted of child rape denied appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man convicted of rape in 2019 had his appeal denied in court Friday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, Bairon Ubeda’s 2019 child rape conviction was upheld by the Massachusetts Court of Appeals. During the initial investigation conducted by the Holyoke Police Department and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, Ubeda contacted underage females under the false pretense of modeling. After establishing contact, he would then use extortion and violence to force the victims into sexual servitude.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I am pleased to announce the affirmation of this 2016 rape conviction, which comes after great work by the office’s Appeals Unit and Special Victims Unit. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Payne for her skillful litigation of the appeal, and Assistant District Attorney Amy Wilson for her work during the initial trial.”

Bairon Ubeda was convicted on 14 charges:

Aggravated rape of a child (2 counts)

Trafficking of a person under 18 for sexual servitude

Distribution of child pornography (2 counts)

Posing or exhibiting a child in the nude

Assault and battery (2 counts)

Extortion by threat or injury (5 counts)

Larceny over $250

The appeal was before the Massachusetts Court of Appeals on behalf of the Commonwealth by Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Payne.