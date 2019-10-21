Holyoke man masturbating behind Riverdale Shops in West Springfield arrested

Breaking News
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing charges after allegedly masturbating in the back of a shopping plaza on Riverdale Street Friday evening. 

West Springfield Police said they were called after a uniformed extra-duty detail at the Riverdale Shops saw Lawrence Disco naked from the waist down and masturbating in the back of the plaza just after 5 p.m. 

Disco was allegedly in open space when the detail officer saw him masturbating as pedestrians and cars drove through the area. 

He was arrested without incident and charged with open and gross lewdness. 

