Holyoke man pleaded guilty to distributing heroin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to distributing heroin.

According to the Office of United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 20-year-old Luis Garcia-Figueroa pleaded guilty to eight counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin. His sentencing is scheduled for December 22.

Garcia-Figueroa possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed heroin on eight occasions between October 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020. The case was the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million on each count.