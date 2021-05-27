Holyoke man sentenced to 7+ years in prison for heroin distribution

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man will spend more than seven years in prison for drug distribution.

In Springfield federal court Thursday, a judge sentenced 34-year-old Jose Rodriguez to seven and a half years in prison along with four years of supervised release.

Last year, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin.

In September 2018, Rodriguez sold heroin in Holyoke, possessed and also intended to sell 100 or more grams of heroin in July 2019, the court said.

The charges stem from an investigation into heroin trafficking in the Holyoke area.