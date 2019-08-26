Holyoke man sentenced to more than two years for making machine gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man will spend more than two years in prison for making a machine gun, according to the state Department of Justice.

On Monday, a district court judge in Springfield sentenced 51-year-old Edward V. Laboursoliere of Holyoke to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In March 2019, Laboursoliere pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly possessing an unregistered firearm, one count of possessing a firearm unidentified by a serial number, and one count of making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Laboursoliere was arrested on April 8, 2018, when his wife called police and reported that he had been storing hazardous materials in their home. Police discovered a short-barrel rifle machine gun along with 17 other guns (half of which Laboursoliere admitted to making), a partially constructed pipe bomb, and stockpiles of ammunition and explosives.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest.