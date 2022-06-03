HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia signed a proclamation in front of city hall Friday evening to make Holyoke a city free of gun violence.

22News attended the gun violence event where she spoke with members of a movement fighting for public safety measures.

This week is national gun violence awareness week. Many communities are looking toward city leaders to help keep schools safe after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on May 24th at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. This is one of the many mass shootings that continue to happen in places of worship, community centers, and schools.

“We did not grow up with this kind of onslaught of school shootings or mass shootings or racist shootings. Nothing like this even in a populous area as we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” said Lyn Horan of Moms Demand Action.

22News spoke with Lyn Horan whose family has been directly impacted by gun violence. She encourages the community to take action and stand up and protect everyone but especially our kids from any more tragedy.

“We can never get numb to these things. That’s when that kind of violence happens then they get the upper hand it’s time to call them out from the top down,” said Horan.

Mayor Garcia read and signed a proclamation Friday to make Holyoke a city free of gun violence.

“Continue to keep these conversations on the forefront for our colleagues that represent citizens on the federal level so that we are achieving much life effective outcomes when we are talking about gun control,” said Holyoke Mayor Garcia.

Every day 106 people die due to gun violence. Communities this weekend will continue to gather to spread awareness and start a dialogue to enact change.