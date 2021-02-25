Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse chosen as Town Manager of Provincetown

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has been named the next Town Manager for Provincetown.

Morse confirmed with 22News that was unanimously approved by the Selectboard of Provincetown early Thursday night, he was among three finalists being considered for the position.

Provincetown is at the northern tip of Cape Cod, and because of its small population, the select board appoints a Town Manager to lead the town. Currently, they have an interim Town Manager, so the town now is considering three candidates, to take the job full-time.

Morse was interviewed Wednesday night by the select board. Morse said in a statement to 22News:

“I’m excited about the opportunity in Provincetown. It would be an honor to take my experience and skills to a community that is a special place to me. I have always believed in the power of local government, and this potential transition would be an exciting and purposeful extension of my life’s work.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Morse has been the Mayor of Holyoke since 2012, but he announced in December that he will not seek re-election. At age 22, he was Holyoke’s youngest mayor ever elected.

Morse interviewed for the Town Manager job along with Jennifer Pink and Kevin Hepner.

The Provincetown select board made their decision during a public meeting which started at 5 p.m.