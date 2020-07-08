Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse responds to the recent firing of Springfield detective

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Alex Morse released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the recent firing of a Springfield police detective.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Detective Florissa Fuentes was fired last week after sharing a photo of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest on Instagram.
Mayor Sarno added a statement comparing Detectives Fuentes’ post to a Springfield officer in 2017 who expressed support of a man who drove into a crowd of demonstrators protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Sarno expressed both posts were “derogatory comments.”
Morse who is running for Congress in Massachusetts believes detective Fuentes should be reinstated immediately.
“The Springfield police department is trending in a troubling direction that reflects what we’re seeing across the country. In April, five Springfield officers facing criminal charges for covering up an altercation at a bar, in which police assaulted a group of Black men, were reinstated with the blessing of Mayor Sarno who said reinstating the officers would ‘keep all our residents safe and sound.’ Now, Detective Fuentes has been unjustly fired over a social media post supporting Black Lives Matter.
Where is Western Mass’s representation on this? Mayor Sarno makes a very Trumpian, ‘very good people on both sides’ suggestion as he equates supporting Black Lives Matter to supporting a neo-Nazi murdering a woman protesting white supremacy, and Representative Neal has yet to utter the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ but proudly touts Sarno as his top surrogate.”Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse