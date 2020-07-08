Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse responds to the recent firing of Springfield detective

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Alex Morse released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the recent firing of a Springfield police detective.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Detective Florissa Fuentes was fired last week after sharing a photo of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest on Instagram.

Mayor Sarno added a statement comparing Detectives Fuentes’ post to a Springfield officer in 2017 who expressed support of a man who drove into a crowd of demonstrators protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Sarno expressed both posts were “derogatory comments.”

Morse who is running for Congress in Massachusetts believes detective Fuentes should be reinstated immediately.