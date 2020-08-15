Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse to hold event two days before debate

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse’s Campaign is holding an event Saturday morning in Holyoke, just two days before he faces Congressman Neal on the debate stage.

It has not been said whether Mayor Morse will attend this event for his campaign. The purpose for the event is to build support for Morse’s candidacy against Richard E. Neal for his congressional seat.

According to the Morse campaign, the event is a community canvassing. Supporters will be on Northampton Street and Beech Street standing out in support of Morse at 10 a.m.

MAP: Northampton Street/Beech Street in Holyoke