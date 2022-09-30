HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Joshua Garcia approaches the end of his first year as Holyoke’s Mayor, he wants to run his performance by the voters.

The Mayor has called on neighborhood organizations to assess the programs Garcia has put into place during his short time in office to make sure he’s following the will of the people.

Mayor Joshua Garcia told 22News, “Go out into the neighborhood and share a lot of what we’ve worked on in my first year. There’s a lot to certainly be proud about, but what I feel means nothing, if I’m not moving in the direction the community wants to go.”

You can invite Mayor Garcia to your neighborhood by contacting the Mayor’s Office at (413)-561-1600.