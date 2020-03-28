Holyoke mayor believes those incarcerated should receive fair minium wage

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse calls for incarcerated individuals to establish a fair minimum wage.

According to a news release sent to 22New, Morse believes Congress should amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to explicitly include incarcerated workers in order to support the dignity of their life-saving contributions to the community’s fight against COVID-19.

Morse feels that it is ‘unconscionable’ that inmates at Hampden County Jail and the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee are being paid no more than $1 per hour for their life-saving work.

“A good first step Massachusetts can take to rectify this indefensible practice is passing the legislation sponsored by State Senator William Brownsberger and State Representatives Lindsay Sabadosa and Chynah Tyler, that establishes a minimum wage for incarcerated workers.” Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse

Morse believes we can’t discount the help from incarcerated men and women making PPE that protects our frontline workers from the coronavirus.