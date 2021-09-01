Holyoke Mayor calls for residents to serve on Committee for new Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s acting Mayor is asking residents to volunteer to serve on the Soldiers’ Home Inclusion & Diversity Committee.

The act funding the reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Home gives the permission for the Mayor to create an Access, Inclusion & Diversity Committee to implement and monitor diversity, inclusion workforce and enterprise goals within the new Soldiers’ Home.

The Legislative language calls upon the Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to appoint 14 people to the committee. The committee would include 2 representatives of Holyoke as recommended by the Mayor of Holyoke.

Those interested in applying can do so by sending a cover letter and resume to ortizn@holyoke.org or by calling the Mayor’s Office at 413-561-1600. Applications will be accepted until September 8th.