Holyoke Mayor candidate receives racist messages left on lawn signs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some political signs were targeted as the race for mayor heats up in Holyoke.

Holyoke Mayoral Candidate Joshua Garcia says racist messages were taped onto some of his lawn signs, as well as those of city council candidate Israel Rivera. This happened on the corner of Northampton and Beech Streets on June 30. The signs had racist messages about Latinos taped to them.

Garcia posted a statement on his Facebook page, it read in part:

“Confronting racism like this is precisely why I am running – not just as a Puerto Rican candidate but as someone who prioritizes pulling our community together. Sadly, these thoughts are more prevalent in Holyoke than many would like to admit.” Joshua Garcia

City Council candidate Israel Rivera’s lawn signs were also found damaged. Both candidates said they wanted to go public with the incidents to draw attention to racism.