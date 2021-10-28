Holyoke mayor candidates hold final debate before election day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke mayoral candidates had one last debate before Election Day on Tuesday.

Joshua Garcia and Michael Sullivan faced some tough questions from moderator Tony Cignoli. The debate covered topics like property tax rate, the moratorium on expanded use of natural gas, and city schools.

Here’s what each candidate had to say about their top priorities if elected.

Holyoke mayoral candidate Michael Sullivan said his plans were to, “Begin capitalizing on our green energy footprint. We have a tremendous resource there it’s under utilized, it’s not being used to market the city properly, to bring in news businesses to create new jobs.”

While Holyoke mayoral candidate Joshua Garcia stated he would, “meet with departments and start closing the gap on deficiencies so that we are coming into the fiscal year or ’23 strong. Secondly we have to focus on rapid recovery for our small businesses.”

