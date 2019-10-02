Holyoke mayor, city councilor take action on fire hydrant issue

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Holyoke are still concerned about fire hydrants in the city after a couple of them didn’t work during a fire this past Saturday.

The devastating fire burned a home to the ground here on Fairfield Avenue.

The two hydrants closest to the home weren’t working and people who live here say a better system is needed to test them.

Holyoke Water Works is in charge of maintaining and flushing the city’s hydrants.

While the director of Holyoke Water Works did not return calls from 22News, City Counselor James Leahy said he spoke with the department’s director Dave Conti, and he said it’s the water pressure that’s the problem.

The city has been aware of the issue for a while and even bonded money to pay for replacing old pipes.

Leahy said the water commissioners voted to move forward with the bond last week so the pipe replacement will happen, but it’ll take a while to complete.

The mayor is also ordering a complete audit of hydrants throughout the city, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.