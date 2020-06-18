1  of  5
Breaking News
`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes Springfield police investigating after gunshot victim rushed to hospital with serious injuries Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,734 deaths, 106,151 total cases WATCH LIVE: DA announces murder charge against officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks Bill filed to implement police officer certification system for Massachusetts

Holyoke mayor declares racism, police violence as public health emergency

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alex morse_1556836459341.jpg.jpg

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Holyoke has issued an executive order declaring racism and police violence as a public health emergency. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Alex Morse said his executive order includes a list of initial actions that the city will take to combat the public health crisis. 

Also included in the order is a provision that provides a paid day off for City Hall employees this Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Independence Day. Mayor Morse is encouraging local businesses and fellow mayors to do the same.  

The mayor added that he will be requesting that the Holyoke City Council establish June 19 as a recurring holiday in the city. 

The mayor’s executive order below is attached below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today