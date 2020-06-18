Holyoke mayor declares racism, police violence as public health emergency

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Holyoke has issued an executive order declaring racism and police violence as a public health emergency.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Alex Morse said his executive order includes a list of initial actions that the city will take to combat the public health crisis.

Also included in the order is a provision that provides a paid day off for City Hall employees this Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Independence Day. Mayor Morse is encouraging local businesses and fellow mayors to do the same.

The mayor added that he will be requesting that the Holyoke City Council establish June 19 as a recurring holiday in the city.

The mayor’s executive order below is attached below: