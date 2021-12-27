Holyoke Mayor encourages residents to apply for Advisory Council

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia announced the formation of his Transition Team; and now he is asking for Holyoke residents to apply to serve on the newly formed Advisory Councils.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by Mayor Garcia’s office, there will be an Advisory Council focused on the following topics:

  • Community Collaboration & Communications
  • Government Restructure
  • Green Holyoke
  • Housing
  • Infrastructure & Economic Development
  • Public Safety & Public Health
  • Youth Development

Residents interested in applying for positions on the councils can do so online.

Mayor Garcia encourages residents to apply for positions on his Advisory Councils to make sure the entire community has a voice during the Mayor’s deliberations. Applications to serve on the councils will be accepted until the end of January 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories