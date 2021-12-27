Holyoke Mayor encourages residents to apply for Advisory Council

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia announced the formation of his Transition Team; and now he is asking for Holyoke residents to apply to serve on the newly formed Advisory Councils.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by Mayor Garcia’s office, there will be an Advisory Council focused on the following topics:

Community Collaboration & Communications

Government Restructure

Green Holyoke

Housing

Infrastructure & Economic Development

Public Safety & Public Health

Youth Development

Residents interested in applying for positions on the councils can do so online.

Mayor Garcia encourages residents to apply for positions on his Advisory Councils to make sure the entire community has a voice during the Mayor’s deliberations. Applications to serve on the councils will be accepted until the end of January 2022.