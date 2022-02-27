HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night was the Holyoke Mayor Inaugural Ball where the community came together to celebrate the city’s new mayor and first Latino mayor.

This event was supposed to happen back in January, but due to COVID-19 it was postponed to Saturday February 27th.

“In all honesty I feel very full of excitement it feels really good to make it this far and to have the amount of support that we have to be here today,” said Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Mayor Joshua Garcia was elected on November 2nd of 2021, and he is the first Latino Mayor of Holyoke, and on Saturday night many came to show their support for the new mayor.

Garcia is a product of Holyoke through and through, and as a lifelong resident of the Birthplace of volleyball, and serving on many committees, he is taking an all hands on deck approach.

“We certainly cannot do this alone it’s going to be important as we go fewer with the work that we need to do in our community that the citizens of Holyoke and all Holyokers in every corner all hands on deck and let’s work together Make it happen,” added Mayor Joshua Garcia.

This annual inaugural ball featuring food from traditional cuisines as well as traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

The event also had music played on traditional Puerto Rican instruments called a quatro, which is a five double-string guitar-like instrument used to play Puerto Rican country music known as música jíbara.

22News spoke to Erin Brunelle, the Chair of the Inaugural Committee who says “Josh is all about unity within the community and it’s not about just that he’s the first Latino mayor for the cut of Holyoke but he really values himself as a Holyoke.”

You could certainly feel the excitement in the air as everyone gathered to celebrate the new mayor.