Holyoke mayor issues statement after weekend of gun violence

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have two people in custody following a weekend of gun violence where two people were killed in three separate shootings.

Thirty-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera of Holyoke is charged with murder. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Tuesday morning.

He’s accused in the shooting that happened on South Bridge Street. A 21-year old man was found dead with a gunshot wound last Friday morning.

Already arrested in this deadly shooting is 30-year-old Merkin Andrade of Holyoke. He’s charged with misleading a police investigation and accessory to murder.

The South Bridge Street shooting is one of two in just three days.

“This weekend was so warm it felt like summer. I think people get out more in that time and there’s more interaction which leads to a better chance that things like this could happen,” said Ron Baldwin.

The other shooting happened over the weekend on Sargeant Street, no arrests have been made in that case.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse issued a statement that police have added extra patrols and that his administration is going to push forward with proactive prevention.

“It is an unfortunate reality that at the root of this violence in our city and county’s continued struggles with addiction, mental health, and systemic poverty.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Morse added that his office will continue to work with local community organizations that support efforts to combats this problem.