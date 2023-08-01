HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will be serving lunch on Wednesday as a guest chef at LugNutz Café to raise funds for back-to-school supplies.

The event is being held on August 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LugNutz Café inside Marcotte Ford located at 1025 Main Street in Holyoke. For every order placed, LugNutz Café will donate $2 toward the Back Pack Back to School Fair hosted by the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative.

In honor of Holyoke’s 150th anniversary, Mayor Garcia’s personal dish will be featured for $1.50. It is a boneless chicken tender sandwich toasted and smothered in BBQ sauce with melted cheese.

“LugNutz café comes to life when we have a guest chef,” said Tim Wolohan Café Manager, “Everyone is smiling and enjoying great conversation and delicious food. We love the atmosphere and look forward to having them each month.”

“We are very excited to have Mayor Garcia as our celebrity chef at LugNutz Café,” said Mike Marcotte, President of Marcotte Ford Sales, Inc. “We are happy to give back to the community and support the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative. We feel strongly about supporting Holyoke’s youth.”

If you plan on ordering lunch, LugNutz Café is also asking for donations of pens.