Holyoke Mayor Murphy priorities include vaccinations and reopening schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Terry Murphy was sworn in as acting mayor of Holyoke, and he has a lot on his agenda for the next several months.

For the next seven months Terry Murphy will be the mayor of Holyoke and with it comes a lot of responsibility.

Murphy takes over for City Council President Todd McGee, who has been acting mayor since Alex Morse stepped down March 26 to become Town Manager in Provincetown. Murphy though will only be mayor until November when elections come around.

While touring the vaccination clinic at the senior center, he said some of his priorities include vaccinations and reopening schools.

“I want to make sure students are given every opportunity to catch up. That means summer programs, that means one on one instruction, it means counseling, it means having athletics, arts other kind of activities that kids needs that many have been deprived of over the last year.” Mayor Murphy

Murphy comes into City Hall as several candidates, including two of his fellow councilors, campaign to become mayor in November. He said he does not expect to run in the fall.