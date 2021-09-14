HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Mayor Terry Murphy will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce the final allocations for the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for projects in Holyoke.

According to a statement released by the Acting Mayor, the conference begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at Holyoke City Hall, located at 536 Dwight Street in Holyoke.

Watch live at 3:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

The announcement comes after a three-month review period. The period included: public input opportunities, presentations, recommendations by multiple government bodies, and discussion at City Council. At the event, Murphy will present his plan to use up $14.9 million of the federal funding. He will also discuss the recent addition of $3.8 million in county ARPA funds allocated to the City of Holyoke under the same program.

During the first round of open applications for uses of the funding, the city received 62 proposals. The proposals totaled around $100 million in requested funds. The City of Holyoke is set to receive a second ARPA payment of $14.9 million in the spring of 2022.