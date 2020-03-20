Holyoke mayor orders closure of personal service establishments

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has issued an order for the closure of personal service establishments in the city.

This includes any service in which the public cannot be provided at a distance of at least six feet such as: hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors, body art/body work centers, and fitness centers.

The order goes into effect March 20 at 11:59 p.m. until further notice.

It does not include services provided by a license allied health care provider such as physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy or other medical services.