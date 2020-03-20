1  of  2
Breaking News
First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far
Watch Live
Massachusetts Governor Update on Coronavirus
Closings and Delays
There are currently 187 active closings. Click for more details.

Holyoke mayor orders closure of personal service establishments

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
massagebed_559095

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has issued an order for the closure of personal service establishments in the city.

This includes any service in which the public cannot be provided at a distance of at least six feet such as: hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors, body art/body work centers, and fitness centers.

The order goes into effect March 20 at 11:59 p.m. until further notice.

It does not include services provided by a license allied health care provider such as physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy or other medical services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories