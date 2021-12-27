Holyoke Mayor proclaims Kwanzaa Week in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive year, due to the need for social distancing, Greater Springfield’s Kwanzaa celebration will be mostly remote.

Attendance was limited due to COVID-19 as Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, UMass Professor Amilcar Shabazz and Anaya Crawford of the Kwanzaa Collective proclaimed this week as Kwanzaa Week in Holyoke.

“Kwanzaa is something that carries on throughout the year but these special seven days is our time for gathering. But it just happens with the pandemic we have to do this more virtually… outdoors,” said Shabazz.

As a result of that dire need for social distancing, traditional gatherings have been put on hold and in their place, virtual celebrations carried over Zoom each evening beginning at 6 p.m., following the format established a year ago with conditions as they are now.

“We had over 200 people in attendance because this year, we want to celebrate Kwanzaa and come into their homes,” said Crawford.

You can log onto Zoom to join the Kwanzaa program audience. The 6:00 p.m. virtual Kwanzaa programming continues each evening this week through December 29th.