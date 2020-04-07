Holyoke mayor: We’re headed in the right direction, we need to make sure it stays that way

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Alex Morse provided an update on the city’s ongoing coronavirus response.

Morse went live on Facebook Monday night to talk about the ongoing problem at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, property tax extensions, and local production of personal protective equipment.

The mayor also hinted at a glimmer of hope at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“You know I think to some extent we are seeing flattening now and so I do want folks to know we are going in the right direction and that’s only because people are participating and isolating and staying home and only leaving if they have to so I think the rate overall has gone down but total cases are still increasing but we’re treading in the right direction and we need to make sure it stays that way.” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Morse also said that he will be speaking with the emergency operations center this week about potential new orders to flatten the curve locally. You can watch the full Facebook live below.