Holyoke mayoral candidates debate policies, ongoing issues in city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The seat for mayor is up for debate in the city of Holyoke as seven candidates made a pitch for the city’s top job Thursday night.

The Greater Holyoke Chamber and Holyoke Taxpayers Association held a mayoral debate at the high school Thursday evening. Seven certified candidates took the stage to debate policies and ongoing issues affecting the city of Holyoke and residents are excited for the future of their community.

Holyoke resident, Stefany Garcia told 22News, “Holyoke is in a time where we could make a lot of good changes in our city and with the right person in the seat a lot of things could happen.”

The seven candidates are resident Gloria Caballero Roca, Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia, resident William Glidden, resident Christopher Kosinski, City Councilor Rebecca Lisi, School Committee member Devin Sheehan, and City Councilor Mike Sullivan.