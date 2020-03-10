Holyoke Medical Center announces new visitor restrictions to reduce risk of COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center on Tuesday announced safety measures to minimize traffic at the hospital and reduce potential exposure of the coronavirus to its patients and staff.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed into any inpatient or outpatient unit at Holyoke Medical Center. One parent will be allowed to accompany minors arriving at the Emergency Department and one person of age will be allowed into the waiting room for adults arriving at the ER.

No visitors, other than an adult accompanying a minor, will be allowed into the treatment areas of the ER and the Maternity Unit will allow one birthing partner only.

Exceptions will only be made to end of life care or a patient in need of a medical guardian or decision-making. Families and patients are encouraged to share special requirements with a member of the patient care staff.

While there have been no cases of COVID-19 infections at Holyoke Medical Center and the threat of infection overall continues to be assessed as being low, we have an obligation to minimize the risk to our patients and to our staff. Hospitals around the nation are experiencing staff shortages when staff is exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. After great deliberation, we feel it is vitally important to protect our patients and our workforce so that they can be ready and available to provide care to our community. We understand this is not easy for our patients, their families and their loved ones, but we also know that we are expected to take whatever steps are necessary to reduce the risk to all. Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center

The Medical Center is also restricting access to the hospital facilities of all non-essential personnel such as vendors, outside contractors, and student volunteers.

Click here for more details on the medical center’s COVID-19 safety precautions.