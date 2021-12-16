Holyoke Medical Center donates toys to children for the holidays

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Staff at the Holyoke Medical Center came together to spread holiday cheer with a toy drive.

Since 2016, employees at Holyoke Medical Center have teamed up to help families in need have a special Christmas. This year over 52 of the hospital’s departments formed teams to serve 170 children within 62 families with a variety of Christmas gifts.

The families associated with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke will receive toys, educational books, arts and crafts and even warm winter clothes.

“Every family gets that and its just a wonderful opportunity we donate all of this to the Boys and Girls Club,” said Kathleen Anderson an event organizer and director at Holyoke Medical Center.

The families will receive those generous donations at the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday. “It means the world and it lets them know that people really do care about them people in their community that they don’t even know and that just means a lot,” said Ann Mann Director of operations of Greater Holyoke Boys and Girls Club.