Holyoke Medical Center employee receives Patriot Award

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cherelyn Roberts, manager of the Community Navigation and Call Center at Holyoke Medical Center, was presented with a Patriot Award on Tuesday.

Roberts was nominated by Kyrie Bretz, a registered nurse and employee at Mt. Holyoke and a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Any employee serving in the Guard or Reserve or a spouse of someone serving may nominate supervisors or bosses for their support directly to the service member and their families.

“I think it’s important for employers to support our service members because their job is certainly very important and they serve the community,” said Roberts.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through job measures including flexible schedules, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.