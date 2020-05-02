Holyoke Medical Center focuses on healthcare quality, patient safety

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center has received an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group who assesses hospital’s improvement on healthcare quality.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Leapfrog Group is a Washington D.C based organization that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchases. The organization gives letter grades of A, B, C, D, and F grades to hospitals nationwide.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems, Spiros Hatiras hopes to maintain an A and keep a focus on patient safety especially during this time.

“Holyoke Medical Center would like to congratulate our team members for, once again, achieving an ‘A’ grade by always making patient safety a top priority. Through our dedicated staff, we have been able to continuously provide high-quality care, while gaining the trust of our community,” Haitras added.

Leapfrog Group’s goal is to inform patients about local hospitals with the best safety measures and strongest records according to Leah Binder, President and CEO of the Leapfrog Group.