Holyoke Medical Center in need of blood donations as fight against COVID-19 continues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The race for a vaccine is moving right along, but local hospitals are still in need of blood donations.

Holyoke Medical Center is specifically in need of convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is used to treat those currently battling the virus.

According to the hospital’s Director of Laboratory Services, one donation could save up to two lives.

But, the demand for that plasma outweighs their supply.

People interested in making an appointment to donate blood, can find out here.

Eligible donors:

All eligible donors will receive a free recognition gift for their donation, and eligible convalescent plasma donors will receive a free COVID IgG test.

The Blood Bank, located on the first floor of Holyoke Medical Center, is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the HMC Blood Bank at 413-534‑2591.