Holyoke Medical Center opens two new facilities for coronavirus diagnosis and treatment

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two renovated facilities are ready to accept patients and create a safer, smoother workflow for diagnosing and treating cases.

The first will accept patients with flu-like symptoms outside of the normal hospital building.

If a patient tests positive for Covid-19, they will be moved to the second facility, a specially outfitted floor for battling outbreaks.

The old emergency department was used in a similar fashion during the Ebola outbreak.

Spiros Haitiras, CEO of Holyoke Medical Center, explained to 22News why the medical center is doing this procedure.

Haitiras told 22News, “The reason we are doing this in this location is it is separate from the rest of the hospital, it has seven isolation rooms, negative pressure rooms, a separate nursing unit and it’s fully equipped with BPE.”

There are no suspected cases of Covid-19 at Holyoke Medical Center.

This is all done in the anticipation of cases and to keep anyone with upper respiratory symptoms separated from general patients to reduce the chance of cross-contamination.

