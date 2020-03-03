Holyoke Medical Center proposes new, state-of-the-art health facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center has proposed a new, state-of-the-art, behavioral health facility.

The proposed new facility would have approximately 100 beds, including the 20 existing beds currently on the 5th floor of the main hospital building.

The facility will be tailored to accommodate the needs of behavioral health patients with all of the modern requirements, including secure outdoor space.

Conversations with stakeholders will begin shortly and will continue in the following weeks as the hospital seeks to obtain local and state approval.