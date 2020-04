HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center has confirmed 45 COVID-19 cases in its facility.

Rebecca MacGregor, Director of Marketing at Holyoke Medical Center told 22News, 419 tests were given to both inpatients and outpatients, and of those, 90 have tested negative. MacGregor said 45 tested positive and 7 have been hospitalized.

There are still 21 tests pending results.