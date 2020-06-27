Holyoke Medical Center scales back on Covid-19 testing services

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – When Covid-19 initially hit western Massachusetts back in March, Holyoke Medical Center set up a special testing area at its former Emergency Department.

But as of Friday, HMC President and CEO Spiros Hatiras, closed the emergency testing site, stating that it’s no longer necessary.

“At this point, in the hospital, at any given time, we have no more than one or two patients that are Covid positive,” Hatiras said. “And because of those numbers and the lower incidence of positive cases in the community, we have scaled back the deployment of special areas that we had before.”

Hatiras said the numbers have been dropping steadily and he feels it’s appropriate to eliminate the special testing area that was activated during the height of the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen is a slowdown in hospitalizations,” he said, adding that, “and certainly a reduction positive tests.”

Testing for the coronavirus has been scaled back to include the emergency department, the Chicopee walk-in center, and their walk-in center in Westfield once it has been reopened.