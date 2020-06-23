Holyoke Medical Center submits proposal to expand psychiatric bed capacity

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center submitted a proposal to the Massachusetts Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality to expand psychiatric bed capacity.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the proposal includes 48 adult psychiatric beds, 36 geriatric beds, and 4,000 square feet of “shell space” for future expansion or uses to be determined later.

The letter sent Friday notified the Determination of Need Program that Holyoke Medical Center will be completing an application for an additional 64 psychiatric beds. If this is approved this will increase the hospitals total capacity to 84 psychiatric beds for adult and geriatric populations.

The hospital’s President and CEO, Spiros Hatiras, said their plan is to build a three-level, 68,000 square foot, 84-bed behavioral health pavilion on the campus and near the medical center. The proposal also includes a parking garage study which could provide an additional 60 to 180 parking spaces.

“We have completed a comprehensive review and been working with architects and community stakeholders on finalizing building design,” Hatiras said.

The Leo Brown Group, a full-service healthcare real estate development and solutions company, will design and build the facility.

Once approved by state and local officials, it’s estimated that the new facility will take 18 months to complete and become operational.