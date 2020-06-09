Holyoke Medical Center to close birthing center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center has notified the state that they will be closing their birthing center this fall.

Births at the center have been declining for years. And with the Covid-19 pandemic, they felt it was the right time to close it. Since 1997, Holyoke Medical Center has not exceeded 650 births in one year, and in 2019, they had just over 300.

President and CEO, Spiros Hatiras, told 22News with so few births, its not financially feasible to keep their birthing center open.

“It’s an economy of scale issue at this point,” Hatiras said. “Between the losses somewhere around $3 million to $4 million annually and the low volume, it’s just not sustainable.”

Hatiras told 22News they haven’t had a birth at their hospital this year since early April and have been using the center to care for veterans from Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Once it’s closed, they’ll be redirecting resources to behavioral health services, which there is a growing need for.

No staff members are being laid off due to this closure, Hatiras said they are being offered new positions at the hospital or will be assisted in finding similar work elsewhere.