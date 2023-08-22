HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center is taking proactive steps to raise awareness and provide essential training for opioid overdose prevention.

In anticipation of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, the medical center is organizing an educational event focused on equipping the community with the knowledge and tools to respond effectively to opioid overdoses.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Holyoke Medical Center’s Auxiliary Conference Center, located at 575 Beech Street.

The training session aims to educate attendees on various aspects of opioid overdose response, with a specific focus on the use and distribution of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. Narcan is a medication renowned for its ability to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

Holyoke Medical Center has partnered with Tapestry Health to organize and provide this crucial training to the community. The collaborative effort reflects the commitment of both organizations to address the opioid crisis and reduce its devastating impact.

Furthermore, representatives from Learn 2 Cope and SADOD (Support After Death by Overdose) will also be present during the event. They will offer additional education, resources, and support to family members and friends who have loved ones grappling with active addiction or pursuing recovery.

Additionally, they will extend their support to individuals who have tragically lost someone to an overdose. Their presence serves as a testament to the holistic approach being taken to address the multifaceted challenges associated with opioid misuse.